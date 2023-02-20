Home » News » Auto » How To Book A Train Ticket Using IRCTC VIKALP Scheme

How To Book A Train Ticket Using IRCTC VIKALP Scheme

Vikalp scheme is also known as Alternate Train Accommodation Scheme (ATAS) and was launched in 2015.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 12:22 IST

Delhi, India

During ticket booking, you can select the alternative IRCTC scheme to resolve these issues.
During ticket booking, you can select the alternative IRCTC scheme to resolve these issues.

Less than a month is left for Holi, and it’s a bit difficult for everyone to get confirmed train tickets. It happens not only during Holi but also when big festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali approach every year. If you are unable to get a confirmed train ticket to go home this Holi, take a look at the ways to get a confirmed ticket.

Even after booking a ticket, we often do not get a confirmed seat, especially on trains with busy routes like Delhi-Patna, Patna-Mumbai and Lucknow-Delhi, among others. So, we try to manage in others’ seats or berths or we have to travel standing.

During ticket booking, you can select the alternative IRCTC scheme to resolve these issues. In 2015, IRCTC launched the VIKALP train ticket program to provide confirmed tickets to as many passengers as possible.

Advertisement

VIKALP Scheme

RELATED NEWS

The VIKALP scheme was launched to make travelling on Indian Railways more convenient for passengers. It allows passengers to choose other trains and receive confirmed tickets while booking tickets online. The VIKALP scheme is also known as Alternate Train Accommodation Scheme (ATAS).

How to choose the train ticket booking option:

Every time we book tickets, the first thing that we do is check the availability of tickets. When you notice that the seats on the train you want to travel with are either not available or that they are showing as waiting, then opt for the IRCTC Vikalp scheme. The scheme provides details of seven additional trains on the same route available to you including the booked train you are looking for and passengers can opt for a maximum of seven trains. Therefore, you can also select an optional ticket by going to the history of your booked tickets. Click the “Submit" button after choosing the option. Your ‘VIKALP’ option will become active.

A person opting for the VIKALP scheme should know that opting for VIKALP does not mean that a confirmed berth will be provided to passengers on an alternate train. It is subject to train and berth availability.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 20, 2023, 12:22 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 12:22 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Looks Ravishing In Backless Black Dress, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Displays Toned Figure In Saree-clad Pictures, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Ethnic Wear Looks