How to Check Expiry Date of Your Car Insurance Policy Online - Step by Step Guide

The expiry date of the car insurance policy can be checked through IIB, Vahan, and insurance company websites.

It’s mandatory for all car owners to have a valid third-party insurance policy. A car insurance policy has several benefits. In case your vehicle gets damaged due to an accident, the policy will cover the costs for your vehicle. An insurance policy also covers the losses that a car owner might suffer due to theft.

For a car insurance policy to remain valid, it must be renewed on time. Each policy has an expiry date and when an insurance policy gets expired, you are no longer protected from any contingent costs. It is therefore very important to be aware of the expiry date of your car insurance policy.

Advertisement

You can check the expiry date of your car insurance policy in these three ways:

1. Check the Expiry Date via Insurance Information Bureau

The insurance Information Bureau of India is a data repository, which comes under the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). All details related to the vehicle insurance policy can be found on the website of the Insurance Information Bureau (IIB).

You can follow these steps and check the expiry date of your car insurance policy online.

• Visit the official website of IIB.

• Fill in the required details like registered name, mobile number, email ID, address and car registration number.

Advertisement

• Enter the captcha code and click on the Submit button.

• The page will then show you the information related to your car insurance policy.

The page will show your policy details, where you can check the expiry date. Note that the website has information only for the insurance policies bought after April 1, 2020.

2. Check the Expiry Date via VAHAN

Advertisement

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways keeps records of all insurance policies on the VAHAN website. You can view the expiry date of your policy on this website. Follow these steps to check the expiry date:

• Visit the VAHAN e-service website.

• Click on the Know Your Details button.

• On the next page, enter your vehicle number and the verification code.

• Click on the Search Vehicle button.

Advertisement

3. Check the Expiry Date via Your Insurer

Your insurance provider also keeps the records of your insurance policies. You can log into the official website of your insurer and check the details of your car insurance policy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.