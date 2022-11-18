How to Use Uber Safety Toolkit: Here's the Step-by-Step Guide and Features

The Uber app comes with a few safety features for the protection of its customers. These features enable the users to access the emergency button and send direct reports to the app-based taxi aggregator. People plying in the cabs can also access some of Uber’s safety features to share their ride details with family and friends in order for them to track the ride. If you’re not sure how to use these features, then read on to know more.

Steps to use the emergency assistance button:

Uber users can use this in-app emergency button to contact authorities and request assistance if necessary. The app displays current location and trip information of the customer, allowing them to quickly notify emergency services of their movements.

Step 1: Scroll up and tap the Safety button in the ride details menu.

Step 2: Select either Call 112 or the Safety Line option.

Step 3: Either of the two options will transfer a call to Uber management.

Steps to use the RideCheck Feature?

When users enable the RideCheck feature, it will alert the driver and the rider when the trip does not go as planned.

Step 1: Launch the Uber app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the Account button in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Move to the Settings tab.

Step 4: Scroll down and tap on the ‘Safety’ option.

Step 5: Tap on the RideCheck option and enable RideCheck notifications.

Steps to inform trusted contacts about your trip:

Step 1: After the Uber ride has been confirmed, go to the details page and click the ‘Share your trip’ button.

Step 2: Select the contact to whom you want to send your trip status and press the send button.

Step 3: Selected family members and friends you would like to inform the status of the ride. They will be able to track your progress and will be notified as soon as you arrive.

