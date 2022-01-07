Husqvarna Electric Scooter Developed Jointly by Bajaj and KTM Spotted On Test

Electric vehicles are rising in demand all over the country as an eco-friendly mode of transport. And the Bajaj Chetak ranks among the most popular electric scooters in India. The global partnership between the company and KTM which also comprises the Husqvarna brand has greatly contributed to Bajaj’s growth.

After jointly agreeing on developing a shared platform, Bajaj and KTM are expanding into the electric mobility space too, the results of which are expected to be seen soon. From the looks of it, a Husqvarna e-scooter has been undergoing testing on Indian roads after a concept based on the same was unveiled last year.

On several occasions, a test mule was spotted on roads though it was wrapped under camouflage. If observed closely, even the camouflaged vehicle seems to look like the Husqvarna Vektorr e-scooter concept that was shown last year by the Swedish brand. The Vektorr is expected to be based on Chetak but will have a totally different top. The camouflaged e-scooter was spotted around the same time that Bajaj announced setting up of an electric vehicle plant in Akurdi, Pune.

Advertisement

The spy shot was shared by Instagram user Tushar Pawar on the social media platform.

The apron shape of the spotted model, the seat and grab design is closely similar to the Vektorr model. While the camouflage managed to hide some of the sharp creases in the bodywork, the overall dimensions and proportions appear to be based on last year’s concept.

Although details about the upcoming model are thin at present, the concept prototype unveiled last year had a 4kW electric motor with an ability to achieve a top speed of 45 kmph with a claimed range of 95 km on a single charge.

Advertisement

>Also Watch:

In terms of range and performance, the Vektorr would most likely perform on the same level as the Chetak. It could also be made available in multiple variants having separate battery specs and performance levels.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.