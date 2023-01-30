Hyderabad Airport Metro Working on Alignment Issues of Airport Metro

Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy on Sunday inspected a 10 km stretch to fine-tune the alignment for the proposed Airport Metro.

He also examined different options for ideal station locations along the stretch between Narsingi underpass (My Home Avatar junction) and Rajendranagar hillock.

Walking the entire length of about 10 km along with senior engineers and examining every aspect of the alignment, Reddy directed the officials to finalise the Airport Metro alignment such a way that acquisition of private properties is either avoided or minimised to the extent technically feasible.

Also Read: Duhai-Sahibabad Regional Rapid Transit System Train Trial Conducted At 160 kmph

Advertisement

The road underpasses of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) shall be made use of by locating the Airport Metro stations nearer to them for giving easy access to the passengers coming from different colonies and roads where large scale development is taking place, he said.

Reddy also wanted the engineers to plan the Metro viaduct without curves and gradients at some identified places to facilitate future construction of a few additional stations to cater to the high rise commercial and residential buildings under construction in the vicinity of the corridor.

Skywalks and other pedestrian facilities shall be made an integral part of station planning to make Airport Metro a success from day one of its operations, he told officials.

The foundation stone for the Airport Metro, which will connect the information technology district Hitec City to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, was laid on December 9, 2022.

The 31-km long project will be built by the state government at a cost of Rs 6,250 crore.

Read all the Latest Auto News here