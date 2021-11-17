Hyundai Alcazar SUV Base Six-Seater Prestige Petrol Trim Discontinued in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) launched the Alcazar SUV in June earlier this year. It is India’s first three-row SUV for the Indian market and is presented in both petrol and diesel powertrain options and across three variants – Prestige, Platinum and Signature.

Now as per a CarDekho report, the Indian arm of South Korean has discreetly discontinued the Alcazar’s six-seater petrol base Prestige variant. The discontinued model known as Prestige and Prestige (O), which was offered in a manual transmission (MT) as well as an automatic transmission (AT), can still be had with six seats, but in a diesel variant. However, petrol heads can still get one but have to settle for a seven-seater Platinum trim, which will stretch their budget.

The company has not made any statement for discontinuing the six-seat base trims from their line-up. However, it is speculated low demand of the base trim compared to its higher variants which are in demand, may have led to its discontinuation. Other factors include parts shortage issues that are being faced by the global automotive industry.

The Alcazar which is based on Creta, comes in both petrol and diesel engine variants. A 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine power the flagship SUV. The petrol trim produces 159 hp power and 191 Nm torque, while the turbo diesel engine makes 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Both are offered in choices of six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The car features a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, wireless charging for first and second-row occupants among others.

The SUV’s safety is handled by up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring rear disc brakes, and electronic stability control. The price of the three-row SUV is priced between Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and it rivals the likes of Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus in the segment.

