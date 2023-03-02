Hyundai Creta Electric SUV India Launch in 2025: Price, Range, Charging Time and More

Hyundai is reportedly working on an all-electric version of its popular SUV Creta which will go on sale in 2025. Even the Creta EV has been spotted as a test mule on the Indian roads. According to an Autocar report, the first prototype of the Creta EV, based on the current-generation Creta, was seen on the outskirts of Chennai. The South-Korean carmaker will start series production of Hyundai Creta EV by late 2024.

Also Read: One-off Mahindra XUV400 EV Sold for Whopping Rs 1.75 Crore For Charity, Here’s Why

Advertisement

The all-electric Hyundai Creta, codenamed SU2i EV, could make its global debut at Auto Expo 2025. Going by the spy shots, the test mule of Creta’s all-electric model feature a protrusion under the body that clearly looks like an EV battery pack.

The fact that the test mule was seen very close to an EV charging station further confirms that this was indeed Creta’s all-electric version. It is worth noting that Hyundai has not revealed any details of the electric powertrain or battery pack that it plans to use on the production version of the Creta EV.

Hyundai Creta’s standard model is very popular in India. The SUV with an internal combustion engine (ICE) has acquired an iconic status in India due to its practicality and impressive road presence. Hyundai had displayed its Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 EVs at the Auto Expo 2023. These two electric vehicles were the showstoppers for Hyundai at the Auto Expo and generated tremendous interest among motor enthusiasts and EV lovers in particular.

It seems that the company now wants to tap into the growing interest in electric vehicles in India by introducing Creta’s EV version. The Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 EVs will be Hyundai’s only models on sale until the launch of the Creta EV.

Advertisement

Upon its launch, the Hyundai Creta EV will rival the likes of Kia Seltos and Maruti’s EV SUV. Hyundai has elaborate plans to expand its line-up of electric vehicles in India by 2028.

Source

Read all the Latest Auto News here