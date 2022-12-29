Hyundai Creta Facelift Could Launch by Mid 2023 in India: Price, Design, Features and More

Hyundai Creta has acquired immense popularity in a short period of time and emerged as an iconic SUV in India. Moreover, the fact that it is the segment leader in the Indian market underscores its tremendous appeal amongst SUV enthusiasts.

Now, recent reports suggest that Hyundai is likely to launch the Creta facelift in India by mid-2023. The South Korean carmaker had launched the second-gen Creta in March 2020. However, the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Skoda Kushaq have been giving a tough competition to the Creta. Therefore, Hyundai might have felt the need to up its game to consolidate its position in the Indian market.

The mid-life refresh for Hyundai Creta will see major updates to the exterior along with new features on the inside. Hyundai had unveiled the Creta facelift at GIIAS 2021 in Indonesia. Going by the car that was showcased at GIIAS, Creta facelift version will get Tucson-inspired design elements. Its exterior design will be punctuated by a large Parametric Jewel grille with integrated daytime running lights that reach the edges of the car. The rear will feature a redesigned tailgate with boomerang-shaped LED taillights that give the SUV a sporty look.

Inside, the changes will be subtle as the dual-tone dashboard has been carried over unchanged and features a modern touchscreen infotainment system. The major changes include a futuristic 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster – as seen on the Alcazar. The other major highlight will be the ADAS tech that has been taken from the Tucson. SUV enthusiasts will be particularly delighted that Hyundai has introduced the ADAS tech in the Creta.

Under the hood, the Creta facelift is expected to feature the existing petrol and diesel engines along with the current gearbox options. Hyundai’s three existing engine options are – 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Hyundai will likely launch the Creta facelift at a competitive price, considering the impending arrival of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500. Reportedly, the Creta 2023 will be launched from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19 lakh, ex-showroom.

