Hyundai Creta Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales in India Since Launch in June 2015

Hyundai Creta has registered its best-ever monthly sales in the Indian market. The company sold 15,037 units of the SUV in January 2023 in the country, which was the highest in a single month since its launch in June 2015. For the unversed, the first-gen Hyundai Creta went on sale in June 2015 and it has been ruling the segment since then.

The first-gen Hyundai Creta was sold between June 2015 and Feb 2020. The company retailed nearly 4.67 units of the SUV during the aforementioned time period. The second-gen Creta was launched in March 2020 and over 3.71 lakh units of the SUV have been sold till January 2023 in the Indian market. The overall sales of Hyundai Creta stand at 8.30 lakh units since June 2015.

Hyundai was initially planning to launch the 2023 Creta facelift later this year but now it has been postponed to 2024. The facelifted version of the Creta takes styling inspiration from bigger models like Tucson and Palisade. The 2023 Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to carry Level 2 ADAS and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the Creta facelift is expected to feature the existing petrol and diesel engines along with the current gearbox options. Hyundai’s three existing engine options are – 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Hyundai will likely launch the Creta facelift at a competitive price, considering the impending arrival of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500. Reportedly, the Creta 2023 will be launched from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19 lakh, ex-showroom.

