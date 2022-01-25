Hyundai Creta was the Most Exported SUV From India in 2021

Hyundai Motor India had exported 32,799 units of the Creta SUV in CY2021, making it the most exported SUV in India and registering a growth of 26.17 percent YoY. In total, Hyundai Motor India Limited exported 42,238 SUVs. Hyundai exported 25,995 units of the Creta in CY2020.

Commenting on Creta becoming the highest exported SUV from India, Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “In line with Government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, HMIL is committed to ‘Make-In-India’, for the world and continue its legacy of having SUV leadership in the country. Ever since its global debut, Creta has been a runaway success in domestic & international markets alike. It has been successful in evoking aspirations & has stood test of time by retaining customer appreciation, thereby playing a strategic role in Hyundai’s Global SUV portfolio. With the Creta being the most exported SUV from India, it makes Hyundai one of the most loved SUV brands within our overseas markets as well. The same is evident by the fact that HMIL is one of the leading SUV exporters in India with over 2.62 lakh units sent overseas with the Creta contributing to over 93 percent of the total SUV exports, along with the Venue.

HMIL presently has a footprint in more than 100 countries across the globe (six continents – Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa & Australia), forming an integral part of Hyundai Motor Company’s global export hub. HMIL also launched new models such as the Creta, i20, Verna and Alcazar in select global markets. Similarly, the company began shipments of the new N Line and LPG variants of existing models in key markets such as South Africa and Peru, respectively.

Overall, HMIL registered cumulative exports of 1,30,380 units in CY 2021, achieving significant growth of 31.8 percent over CY2020 despite the constraints of global semi-conductor crisis and intermittent lockdown in various global markets.

HMIL saw a remarkable growth of 91 percent in its export orders owing to the brand’s immense popularity and substantial pent-up demand.

Recently, HMIL also added four new markets in its list of export countries – Dominica, Chad, Ghana and Laos.

