Hyundai Discount Offers for Diwali: Benefits on Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20 and Kona EV

Hyundai India has announced exciting discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on select vehicles ahead of Diwali. The South-Korean carmaker is offering everything from cash discounts to exchange bonuses. These offers can be availed until October 31. The range of cars on which these discounts are available are Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai i20 and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

All petrol and CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios are up for grab with benefits of up to Rs 48,000. It is available with a 1.2L petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol engines. The discount can be in the form of cash benefits of up to Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000, and benefits for government and corporate employees of up to Rs 3,000.

Hyundai Aura

In case of Hyundai Aura sedan, the petrol variant has discounts up to Rs 5,000 and CNG variant of up to Rs 20,000. It can be purchased with up to Rs 33,000 off in the festive month. The discounts are available in the form of cash benefits and exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000. Government and corporate employee benefits of Rs 3,000 can be availed as well.

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 has discounts worth Rs 20,000 this Diwali season. You can avail this discount on both petrol as well as diesel variants. There is a Rs 10,000 cash discount and Rs 10,000 exchange bonus on the hatchback.

Hyundai Kona Electric

It is this 5-seater electric SUV that takes the crown for the maximum discount which is up to Rs 1 lakh. The Kona EV only comes with cash offers. This vehicle does not have an exchange bonus or corporate benefits.

These discounts will be available at all authorized Hyundai dealerships across the country in the month of October during the Diwali festive season.

