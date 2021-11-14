Hyundai Forms Relief Task Force to Support Flood-Hit Customers in Tamil Nadu

Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has formed a relief task force to support flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. To ensure seamless mobility, Hyundai has deployed a dedicated ‘Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team’ to support the customers. Besides, the company announced an offer of a 50 per cent discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims for the flood-affected vehicles.

According to Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL: “During these adverse times, we have ramped up our service support to the flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. This contribution is Hyundai’s way of expressing solidarity with the people of the flood-affected areas, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent floods."

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

“Our relief teams will continue to extend support to ensure customers’ peace of mind," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.