Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition Launched in India at Rs 6.29 Lakh

Hyundai has announced the launch of a new variant of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, called Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition. This variant has been launched at a starting price of Rs 6,28,900 (ex-showroom). The Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition will be powered by the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and, as per Hyundai, it is meant to be a more hi-tech offering in the Grand i10 Nios’ lineup.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is based on the Magna trim and will come with the choice of a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission option, which will come with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, as mentioned. The AMT transmission-equipped variant has been priced at Rs 6,97,700 (ex-showroom). The new edition gets interior and exterior aesthetic updates and features all-black interiors with red Inserts on the seats and AC vents.

Other than this, here’s what’s new in the Corporate Edition.

Exterior:

- Updated 175/60 R15 Gun Metal Styled Wheel

- Roof Rails

- Rear Chrome Garnish

- Corporate Emblem

- Black Painted ORVM

- Glossy Black Radiator Grill for All Body Colors

Interior:

- 6.75-inch Touchscreen Infotainment system with Navigation through Smartphone Mirroring

- Electric Folding ORVM with LED Turn Indicator on Outside Mirror as standard

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, " With unique and innovative aesthetic enhancements and technology, we are sure the Corporate Edition will captivate the aspirations of customers looking for a sporty, feature loaded, and efficient hatchback."

