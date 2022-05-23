Home » News » Auto » Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition Launched in India at Rs 6.29 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition Launched in India at Rs 6.29 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition. (Photo: Hyundai)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition. (Photo: Hyundai)

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition gets interior and exterior aesthetic updates and comes with a petrol engine

Auto Desk| News18.com
Updated: May 23, 2022, 15:03 IST

Hyundai has announced the launch of a new variant of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, called Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition. This variant has been launched at a starting price of Rs 6,28,900 (ex-showroom). The Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition will be powered by the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and, as per Hyundai, it is meant to be a more hi-tech offering in the Grand i10 Nios’ lineup.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is based on the Magna trim and will come with the choice of a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission option, which will come with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, as mentioned. The AMT transmission-equipped variant has been priced at Rs 6,97,700 (ex-showroom). The new edition gets interior and exterior aesthetic updates and features all-black interiors with red Inserts on the seats and AC vents.

Other than this, here’s what’s new in the Corporate Edition.

Exterior:

- Updated 175/60 R15 Gun Metal Styled Wheel

- Roof Rails

- Rear Chrome Garnish

- Corporate Emblem

- Black Painted ORVM

- Glossy Black Radiator Grill for All Body Colors

Interior:

- 6.75-inch Touchscreen Infotainment system with Navigation through Smartphone Mirroring

- Electric Folding ORVM with LED Turn Indicator on Outside Mirror as standard

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, " With unique and innovative aesthetic enhancements and technology, we are sure the Corporate Edition will captivate the aspirations of customers looking for a sporty, feature loaded, and efficient hatchback."

