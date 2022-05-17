Hyundai India Partners With Tata Power to Bolster EV Charging Network in India

Hyundai Motor India has announced a strategic partnership with Tata Power to build a robust EV charging network and boost EV adoption in India at its dealerships.

HMIL currently has an existing network of 34 EV Dealers in 29 cities, equipped with AC 7.2 kW chargers, and aims to expand the charging infra network across its pan India Dealerships. The vehicle charging time of DC 60 kW charger is much lesser than AC 7.2 kW charger. These DC 60 kW charging stations will enhance customer convenience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Realising Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and in-line with our new brand direction of going ‘Beyond Mobility’, Hyundai Motor India is glad to announce its partnership with Tata Power to facilitate and strengthen India’s robust EV ecosystem and enhance the general outlook on sustainable transportation, reaffirming Hyundai’s vision to integrate social responsibility with economic prosperity and community wellness. Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of Electric Vehicles by customers to achieve national goal of carbon neutrality. This partnership will power-up the nations’ electric mobility mission by offering end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at HMIL Dealerships along with supply, installation and commissioning of home charging for HMIL EV customers, thereby, enhancing customer convenience and ease of adoption of electric vehicles."

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said “Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor India aligns with the Government of India’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan and demonstrates our commitment to leading India’s clean energy and net-zero goals. Tata Power’s expertise in EV charging space coupled with comprehensive charging solutions and countrywide ownership of Hyundai vehicles will help in the development of sustainable mobility infrastructure, boosting faster EV adoption."

Under this collaboration, public EV charging stations at Hyundai Dealership locations will be installed and end-to-end charging solutions at home will be offered for customer convenience and hassle-free EV ownership. The charging stations at Hyundai Dealerships will be open for all-electric vehicle customers and accessible through Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App.

HMIL will facilitate through its dealerships, space and necessary administrative approvals, while Tata Power will operate and maintain the charging stations. Easy accessibility of charging stations through Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App will enable customers to navigate, locate, and make payments, access live status, and pre-book slots for the charging stations for a hassle-free and smooth vehicle charging experience.

