Hyundai IONIQ 5 Electric SUV Spotted Testing in India

Hyundai’s Electric SUV IONIQ 5, which is expected to be launched in India early next year, was recently spotted during its test runs in Chennai. This flagship EV crossover by the brand will come with an extensive list of features at an affordable price. It will be the second electric car by Hyundai in India after the Kona.

IONIQ 45 is the first vehicle by Hyundai which is built on their new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). E-GMP is a dedicated platform made especially for EVs. It enables faster charging, increased driving range, more interior space, and better handling. The battery pack is positioned within the wheelbase which ensures ideal weight distribution between the front and rear and a low center of gravity for improved handling performance.

Hyundai is yet to inform about the official launch timeline and the vehicle’s cost but it is expected that the IONIQ 5 will be priced in the range of Rs 40-45 lakh. This is a highly competitive pricing when compared to the Kia EV6 which costs ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the global markets for all-wheel drive, this electric SUV is available with a standard-range 58kWh battery with a 53 kW front and 120 kW rear power; and also a recently introduced long-range 72.6kWh battery with a 70 kW front and 155 kW rear power.

According to a report in Autocar India, Hyundai will launch the base version with a 58kWh battery pack and a single electric motor in India. On a single charge, the smaller battery pack gives the electric SUV a claimed range of 383km.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 comes with a level 2 autonomous driving which helps the driver control speed and distance and assists them in changing lanes. It features enhanced safety with7-airbags. Its surround view monitor (SVM) gives the user a 360-degree view of the area to make maneuvering confined spaces easier and safer.

