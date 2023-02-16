Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Review: High Dose of Style, Practicality and Sustainability

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a global EV from the stable of the South-Korean automaker. It was first unveiled in the US in May 2021. Now, the Ioniq 5 has finally landed on the Indian shores. Hyundai plans to further expand the all-electric ‘Ioniq’ brand with Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7, which are to be launched at a later stage. All the Ioniq cars will have the same E-GMP Module (Skateboard Platform) that allows them to accommodate larger battery. Furthermore, there is a flat floor both in front and rear which helps these cars in being more spacious and flexible. You can buy the all new Hyundai Ioniq 5 at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Ioniq 5 shares a lot from its sibling Kia EV6 both in terms of design and performance. However, Hyundai has strategically placed the pricing between 40 to 50 lakh bracket, as there is no other electric vehicle in this price range in the Indian market. Hyundai has managed to achieve this stellar pricing by locally assembling the Ioniq 5 at its factory in Chennai, unlike Kia EV6 which is a direct import (CBU).

Indian’s move towards sustainable environment, transition towards electric vehicles, expansion of charging network, government support towards local production and vacuum in the Rs 40-50 lakh price bracket helped Hyundai to make this strategic move and bring the globally acclaimed Ioniq 5 to the Indian market.

Recently we got our hands on the all new Hyundai Ioniq 5. Needless to state, it looks smart and sharp both inside-out. This Hyundai EV has received multiple awards at the global stage in 2022 and now it’s here in India. During the National Media Drive in Goa, we drove the Hyundai Ioniq 5 both on the city roads and highways. Below is what we felt about the all-electric SUV during our brief outing:

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Design

Let’s start with the exteriors. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has got that bold look thanks to the parametric pixel LED headlamps. The styling of the EV is a good mix of vintage and futuristic design language. It comes in 3 color options namely Gravity Gold Matte, Midnight Black Pearl and Opic White. During our drive through the Balli Market in Goa, people were curious about the car and were appreciating the all new electric SUV from Hyundai.

Coming to the rear profile, again there are stunning pixel LED tail lights. However, rear wiper is missing. Other notable design highlights include accent lighting between the headlights, auto flush door handles, 20-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels and the rear spoiler which enhance the overall appearance of Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 has overall length of 4,633 mm, width of 1,890 mm and height of 1,605 mm. The wheelbase of Hyundai Ioniq 5 stands at 3,000 mm. Although Hyundai calls Ioniq 5 an electric SUV but when you see the car up-close it gives you the vibe of a crossover.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Cabin and Features

Now moving on to the cabin of the electric SUV, since it comes with ground clearance of 163 mm both moving inside and outside of the car is smooth. Overall fit and finish in the cabin is of avant-garde quality.

The space at both front and rear seats is adequate for 4 adults and 1 child. The Ioniq 5 comes with 3 headrests at the rear seat for the comfort of the occupants. Even taller passengers will not have any issues neither with the legroom nor the headroom. The cabin gives you a sense of optimum space for 5 occupants.

Key highlights being the flat floor both for the passengers at the front and rear, which became possible due to the new E-GMP platform of Hyundai. The brand has used several eco-friendly sustainable materials for the cabin of Ioniq 5. It gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster which is informative, easy to use and gives you the view of blind spot when you tap on the turn indicators. Other premium features inside the cabin are Gravity Seats, Vision Roof, Heated and Ventilated Seats for both driver and front-passenger, Magnetic Dashboard, Sliding Centre Console, Sliding Glove Box, Bose Sound System with 8 Speakers etc.

For someone who loves to decode, Hyundai logo is missing from the 2 spoke steering wheel of the Ioniq 5 instead it flaunts 4 pixels. Having said that, it is going to be the same with all electric cars from Hyundai under the Ioniq brand. These 4 pixels on the steering wheel of the Ioniq 5 are actually based on Morse code. In Morse code these 4 pixels represent letter ‘H’, which is the logo of Hyundai. How thoughtful is that, isn’t it?

A special mention goes to Hyundai’s V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) feature in the Ioniq 5 that the Indian people will get to witness for the first time. It comes really handy during outdoor activities like camping where the Ioniq 5 acts as a charger for your various electronic devices like Laptop, E-Scooter, Electric Guitar or the lights of the camp. Isn’t that cool?

Premium relaxation seat (Driver and Passenger), Powered tail gate with height adjustment, Wireless phone charger, Dual Zone Climate Control and Hyundai Bluelink connected car technology are a few more features that make appearance on the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Performance and Range

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with 72.6 kWh battery that produces maximum power of 214.5 bhp and highest torque of 350 Nm. Hyundai claims that one can sprint 0 to 100 on speedometer in 7.6 seconds. The column type shift-by-wire makes shifting easy and one gets the hang of it quite easily. The Ioniq 5 comes with Next- Generation PE System and Permanent magnet synchronous motor.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV claims to return a range of 631 km on a single charge. We drove the vehicle and felt that one can expect somewhere between 450 to 500 km out of this EV. Moreover, Hyundai also claims that the battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC Charger. So now you can plan your next road trip hassle free and by the time you grab a cup of coffee at your pit stop your vehicle would be ready to go again. The vehicle also comes with 4 Levels of Smart Regenerative Braking which allows you to generate some extra range.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Safety Features

The e-SUV comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) - Level 2 tech which comprises of more than 20 safety features. In addition, the Ioniq 5 comes equipped with 6 airbags to ensure that every occupant is safe on those long drives.

Most useful and innovative among the ADAS features is the Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) that tells you the speed limit of the road and alerts you to save from fine while keeping you safe on roads.

Another key highlight and very useful feature of Level 2 ADAS is called the Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA). Mostly it’s difficult for us to reverse a parked car and there are chances of collision with another vehicle crossing in the vicinity. That’s one of the toughest blind spot. In the Ioniq 5, you can be relaxed about the same as this feature warns you on the infotainment screen if there is any vehicle behind and whether there are chances of collision with another already parked vehicle. This just adds to the comfort and makes the overall driving experience relaxing.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Drivability and Handling

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with 3 driving options to choose from namely Eco, Normal and Sport. It boasts of an Integrated drive axil that enhances handling experience and ride quality. Overall drivability and the proportions of the SUV gives the driver confidence to hit hard on the accelerator, even around corners. Hyundai Ioniq 5 is very easy to manoeuvre in traffic. The 350 Nm torque that pushes your head to the headrest for smooth overtakes and makes it a real treat to drive this car.

The Ioniq 5 comes equipped with disc brakes both at front and rear. The brake units instil confidence because you know – no matter how hard you hit that accelerator its going to stop exactly where you want it to be.

The Ioniq 5 uses McPherson strut suspension at front and Multi-link at rear. This suspension setup absorbs most of the potholes and speed-breakers while making it easier and comfortable for the driver and the passengers on scratchy and bumpy terrains.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Verdict

The all new Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a car for those who want to be part of the revolution towards the sustainable environment. It is a futuristic car with beautiful design both inside out, loads of features, driving pleasure and comfort all packaged in one unit. Range is the most important aspect for any electric vehicle and this car can definitely reduce that range anxiety. V2L adds cherry to the cake – making it worth considering in the budget of Rs 40-50 lakh (ex-showroom) with no direct rival in the Indian market.

