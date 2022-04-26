Hyundai Ioniq 5: New Electric Car Coming to India, Will Launch within 2022

Hyundai electric car has been something that a lot of people have asked for especially with the likes of other automakers bringing EVs to the market already. Now, Hyundai Motor India has announced that they will bring a new car to the EV segment in India in the form of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai already sells the Hyundai Kona Electric SUV in India. The Hyundai Ioniq 5, on the other hand, will be positioned as a more premium electric SUV offering in India. Hyundai says that they will bring the Ioniq 5 to India this year itself and will mark the start of the Korean automaker’s Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) expansion plans in the country.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai Motor India has already committed to the expansion of our BEV line-up to 6 models by 2028 and today, with great pride we are announcing the introduction of IONIQ 5 in CY 22 in India. IONIQ 5 will epitomize the innovative application of intelligent technology in mobility."

Advertisement

Hyundai says that the term Ioniq is a fusion of “ion" and “unique" and this was announced as a long-term research and development project focusing on sustainable mobility.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is built on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an innovative system that was exclusively developed for next-generation battery electric vehicles. Through the modularity ingrained by Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 5 will feature an innovative interior and exterior design and the interiors will have eco-friendly materials at multiple touchpoints.

E-GMP has been developed, as per Hyundai, on 4 key pillars.

Modularity – One platform that can facilitate many body types, featuring a modularized battery system and creating greater synergies with BEV component sharing.

Reliability – Features a low centre of gravity, use of Ultra High Strength Steel, and 8-point battery mounting.

Advertisement

Usability – With a flat floor and flexible seating layout as well as an innovative interior space that offers sliding console and sliding second-row seats

Performance – Having a large battery capacity, improved handling, and capability to achieve a top speed of 260 km/h

While the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is already available internationally, it will be interesting to see if Hyundai will make any India-specific changes to the model before launching it in India.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.