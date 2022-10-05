Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV to Deliver Driving Range of 614 Km on Single Charge, Details Here

The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan will return a range of 614 km on a single charge, according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). It will be one of the most energy-efficient mainstream EVs available globally.

Based on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the Ioniq 6 will be launched in selected European countries later this year while it goes on sale in North America next year. The sedan boasts of ultra-low aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.21 which is the lowest in the company’s vehicle lineup and one of the lowest in the segment.

Also Read: 2022 MG ZS EV Excite Trim Launched in India with New Interior Theme

Advertisement

“From the start of IONIQ 6’s development, we set our sights on making it the leading all-electric range EV," said Jae Ho Huh, Head of Sub-Mid Project Management Center at Hyundai Motor Company. “To become the global leader in electric vehicles, we are committed to providing the best possible EV performance and ownership experience."

Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets 800V ultra-fast charging function with 10 to 80 percent battery in just 18 minutes. Furthermore, it also supports 400V charging without the need for additional components or adapters. The electric sedan comes with two battery pack options: 77.4kWh and 53kWh. The latter has a driving range of 429 km per charge.

Some of notable exterior highlights of the sedan include active air flap, wheel air curtains, integrated rear spoiler and wheel gap reducers. For those asking, wheel gap reducers are used to minimize the empty space between the front bumper and tires so that aerodynamic performance around the wheel wells can be improved.

“We put every effort into designing the most efficient car in the EV segment," said Byung Hoon Min, Head of Total Vehicle Performance Development Center at Hyundai Motor Company. “Our focus on improving aerodynamics helped to achieve one of the longest all-electric range vehicles available, which will reduce customers’ EV range anxiety and help grow the segment."

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here