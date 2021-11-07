Hyundai Offering Benefits of Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh on Select Models in India - Details Here

As this year’s Diwali comes to an end, festive benefits on cars continue to be offered on cars. Hence if you are planning to get a Hyundai car home here are the top offers that should not be missed.

>Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer on the base ‘Era’ trim, and of Rs. 25,000 on all other trims. Additionally, it is to be noted that the cash discounts are only available on petrol variants and not on CNG. All variants of the Santro get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

>Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Advertisement

Buyes opting the Grand i10 Nios will receive a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, but only on the 1.0-litre petrol variants. The 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel variants, meanwhile, are being offered with a cash discount worth Rs. 20,000, while on the CNG variants, it’s worth nil. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on all variants of it.

> Hyundai Aura

The Aura is available with no cash discount for the CNG variants. There is a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on the 1.0-litre petrol variants, and worth Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel variants. Across the range of the car, there is a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on offer.

>Also Watch:

>Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 buyers will get a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, but only on the 1.0-litre petrol iMT variants. On the petrol iMT and diesel MT variants of the hatchback, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

>Hyundai Kona

The company is offering cash discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the Kona electric SUV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.