Hyundai Venue 2022 Price, Features, Colours, Variants and More: Ever since its launch in 2019, Hyundai Venue disrupted the sub-4-meter SUV segment in India. Despite being placed in a highly competitive segment that featured the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Ford EcoSport, Venue managed to carve its own space in the market. The SUV was introduced at a starting price of Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and currently, ranges from Rs 6.92 lakh for the base to Rs 11.78 lakh for the top model.

It’s available in a total of 9 variants and seven colour schemes - Titan Grey, Titan Grey dual-tone, Polar White dual tone, Typhoon Silver, Polar white, Fiery Red, and Denim Blue.

Under the hood, the Venue comes with three engine options. These include a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an output of 83 bhp, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol unit churning 120 hp and a 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit tuned to deliver 90 bhp of power.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission while the 1.4-litre turbo-diesel engine and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine comes with a 6-speed manual transmission unit as standard. The 1.0-litre petrol unit, however, also gets an optional 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) gearbox unit.

The Hyundai Venue E, which is the base model of the SUV, costs Rs 6.92 lakh and has a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated with manual transmission. The variant gets a host of features including ABS, central locking, speed sensing doors, rear parking sensors and dual front bags. This vehicle is equipped with 15-inch steel alloys as standard. It must be noted that Venue E is available only in Polar White and Denim Blue colours.

By shelling out around Rs 80,000 more, one can get the S variant of the SUV starting at Rs 7.69 lakh. Over and above all the base model features, you get keyless entry, rear defogger, hill assist (in DCT only), power wing mirrors, cooled glove box, and steering-mounted controls, among others. In terms of design, the car gets chrome grille, body-coloured wing mirrors, and roof rails in the S variant.

With Venue’s S Plus variant, you get additional features like reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps and an 8-inch touch screen.

By paying between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 10.40 lakh, a customer can go for the Venue SX which comes with a choice between a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with manual transmission or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. This model has both ABS and EBD and boasts 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. With the additional price, the variant offers projector headlamps with cornering functions and daytime running lamps as well. Customers also get cruise control, a power sunroof and adjustable rear seat headrests.

The SX+ variant of Venue costs between Rs 11.61 lakh and Rs 11.78 lakh and is powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT. This car is equipped with ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and other additional features including wireless charging, security alarm, air purifier, and a smart key with push button start.

The SX(O) Executive variant of the Venue has automatic climate control, a multi-function steering wheel, and an adjustable rear-view mirror. The SX Plus Turbo DCT gets additional features like connected car tech, paddle shifters, etc.

The top of the trim, Hyundai Venue SX (O) starts at Rs 11.71 lakh and has a host of premium features. It offers side and curtain airbags, a supervision cluster, a sliding centre armrest, 60:40 slit rear seats, a brake-assist system and chrome door handles among other features. The Venue SX (o) is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

