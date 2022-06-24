Hyundai Venue Facelift SUV Clocks Over 21,000 Bookings Shortly After India Launch

Hyundai Venue facelift, which was launched earlier this month, is in high demand and over 21,000 bookings have been received for the car. Out of the total bookings, nearly a third is for the diesel variant of the hybrid hatchback SUV, the South Korean carmaker revealed. When the vehicle was first introduced, the automaker claimed to have received over 15,000 bookings and the demand is growing.

The Hyundai Venue facelift diesel is available only in three variants of the total six options offered. The diesel option is available starting with the mid-level variants while the petrol engine choices are available with lower-level models. The demand for the Hyundai Venue also shows that, despite a move toward petrol, demand for diesel engines still exists in the SUV segment.

The new version of Venue has a redesigned radiator grille inspired by the Hyundai Palisade, the seven-seater flagship SUV sold globally. Venue facelift now comes with a modified front bumper which sports a rectangular air dam. With a light bar connecting the two units, Hyundai has swapped out the traditional rectangular tail lamps for a more contemporary LED setup.

A new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 2-step reclining back seat, a 4-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, an air purifier, rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, and a digital instrument panel are all part of the interior design in the Venue makeover.

Hyundai has also claimed that it has noticed a change in the demand for its models in recent years. Hyundai said that in recent years the demand for vehicles costing more than Rs 10 lakh has increased. The company reported that compared to pre-pandemic periods, cars in this price range and above accounted for up to 41 percent of its overall sales instead of only 20 percent.

Hyundai Venue facelift competes with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite in India.

