Hyundai Venue N Line Bookings Start in India at Rs 21,000

Hyundai India has started the pre-bookings for the Venue N Line at a token payment of Rs 21,000 across the Signature dealerships in the country. It can also be booked online at the brand’s ‘Click to Buy’ digital platform. Hyundai Venue N Line would be the first SUV in Hyundai’s N Line model range in the Indian market.

As for exterior styling, the Venue N Line will flaunt a dark chrome grille with N Line logo upfront while riding on 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with N branding. The ‘N Line’ emblem will also be visible at side fenders and tailagte. An array of elements like the bumpers, fender, side sills, and roof rails get red highlights. The front brake caliper also comes in a red finish. The styling cues have been derived from Motorsport.

The red theme from the exterior makes its way to the interior cabin as well. The buyers will be offered a plethora of bells and whistles with the Venue N Line in the form of a unique dashcam with dual camera, 60+ Hyundai Bluelink connected car features, Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant and Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco & Sport).

Commenting on the commencement of bookings for Hyundai VENUE N Line, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We aspire to fuel dreams and aspirations of our most loved customers by inducing advanced, sporty and exhilarating experiences through our smart mobility solutions. The Hyundai VENUE N Line is yet another example of our pursuit towards the transformation of India’s automotive landscape."

As for safety, Hyundai Venue N Line has been equipped with 20+ standard features like Dual airbags, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), All 4 Disc Brakes, ISOFIX, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist System, Parking Assist Sensors & Camera with Dynamic Guidelines, and Headlamp Escort Function.

“As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, we remain committed towards enhancing customer delight and continue building the strong legacy of the N Line range in India with this latest SUV. The Hyundai i20 N Line has already received a very strong response from India’s enthusiastic community of Millennials and Gen Z customers since its launch in 2021; now, with the introduction of Hyundai VENUE N Line, we will further elevate fun driving SUV experiences for Indian customers, thereby building on this strong legacy in India," added Kim.

Mechanically, Hyundai Venue N Line will be powered by a 1.0L Kappa turbo GDi petrol engine which will develop top power of 118 bhp and peak torque of 172 Nm. It will be linked to the 2nd-gen 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

