Hyundai Venue N Line India Launch: Price Starts at Rs 12.16 Lakh

Hyundai India has finally launched the Venue N Line at a starting price of Rs 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. To be available at all Hyundai Signature dealerships, the high-performance SUV has been offered in two variants namely N6 and N8. The latter is priced at Rs 13.15 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The South-Korean automaker is offering 7 years extended warranty option, 3 years Free Road-Side Assistance (RSA), 3 years BlueLink subscription & 5 years Hyundai Shield of Trust, Care and Maintenance packages with the SUV.

Hyundai Venue N Line Design

Advertisement

The Venue N Line takes design inspiration from Hyundai’s Motorsport DNA while presented with 30 exclusive elements. Based on the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design launguage, it flaunts the front grille in dark chrome with N Line logo and an exclusive N Line bumper with skid plates. The roof rails are introduced with red accents. The SUV rides on 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with N branding. The front brake calipers and the side sill garnish too come in a red shade.

The rear profile is accentuated by a sporty tail gate spoiler. The rear bumper is an exclusive N Line element as well with red inserts on the skid plate. There is a twin tip muffler along with a N Line emblem on the tailgate.

Advertisement

Hyundai Venue N Line can be availed in two single-tone colour choices – Shadow Grey (New) and Polar white. The buyers can also select from three dual-tone paint schemes which are Thunder blue with Phantom black roof, Polar White with Phantom black roof and Shadow Grey with Phantom black roof.

Hyundai Venue N Line Interior & Features

Advertisement

The Venue N Line gets a sporty black cabin with red inserts while carrying a plethora of premium features. The N Line branding has been extensively used inside the cabin on various leatherette elements like the seats, 3-spoke steering wheel and gear knob. To further up the ante, it also features dark metal finish inside door handles, sporty metal pedals and red ambient lighting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of the notable features in the SUV include Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start/Stop, Fully Automatic Air conditioning with Digital Display (FATC), Rear AC vents, Wireless Phone Charger, Glovebox Cooling, Cruise control, Front & Rear USB Charger, and Sliding Front Armrest with Storage. It also boasts of a first-in-segment Dashcam with Dual Camera with Photo/Time-Lapse/Video options while offering a storage up to 64 GB. The Smartphone can be paired via an app to the Dashcam which has a LCD Display of 5.84cm.

The centre console in Hyundai Venue N Line houses an 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & Bluelink connectivity. It offers 60+ Hyundai Bluelink connected car features to the buyers which include Location based services, Over-the-Air navigation updates, Remote Services, Vehicle Diagnostics, and Voice Assistant. The BlueLink supports 10 regional and 2 international languages. The buyers can also opt for Home-to-Car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant but it is not a standard car accessory and needs to purchased from third party.

Hyundai Venue N Line Engine & Performance

The Venue N Line is powered by a 1.0L 3-cylinder Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine which rakes in top power of 118 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 172 Nm between 1500 and 4000 rpm. The engine is linked to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox as standard with no manual unit available. It also gets the Drive Mode Select feature with three modes - Normal, Eco and Sport.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue N Line in Pics: See Design, Features, Interior and More in Detail

Hyundai Venue N Line Safety Features

Hyundai Venue N Line carries over 20 standard safety features in the form of All 4 Disc Brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Dual Front Airbags, Rear Parking Camera, ISOFIX, Headlamp Escort Function and ABS with EBD.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here