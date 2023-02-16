The Secunderabad-Mumbai Devagiri Express running between Mumbai in Maharashtra and Secunderabad in Telangana has just received a major upgrade. The old ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches have been replaced with new LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. The LHB coaches are considered way superior to the ICF coaches. Due to their increased height, LHB coaches help increase the speed of a train. So a train with LHB coaches can run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph but ICF coaches allow a train to run at a speed of 110 kmph at max.

A unique speciality of LHB coaches is that they are anti-telescopic. This means that if the train meets with an accident, the coaches will not ram into each other. There are also negligible chances of flipping over, in case a collision occurs. These coaches are lighter than traditional rakes since they are composed of stainless steel with aluminium interiors and also make 40 per cent less noise than traditional coaches.

These new coaches are installed with bio-toilets — way more environment-friendly than the traditional toilets in a train. According to an official tweet by the Indian Railways, CCTV cameras have been installed in the AC coaches of this train to ensure better surveillance. Apart from this, smoke detection systems are also installed in these coaches which will not allow anyone to smoke on a train and will allow immediate vigilance in case of fire.

According to the Ministry of Railways, modern features have been provided in the LHB coaches. It has got hydraulic suspension, disc brakes and side suspension which made the journey more safe and comfortable. These cans are very light and fast. Along with this, the passenger capacity has also increased. LHB coaches are being manufactured at Kapurthala, Rae Bareilly and Chennai.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted in 2020

that the Railways had stopped manufacturing ICF coaches. He said that 9932 LHB coaches were made between 2014 and 2019. Before that, 1866 LHB coaches were made from 2009 to 2014. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways reportedly made about 6291 LHB coaches.

