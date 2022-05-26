Iconic Hindustan Ambassador to Return in a New Avatar in 2 Years, All Details Here

One of the most classic Indian cars that remained a status symbol for decades, Hindustan Motor’s Ambassador is set to be launched in a new avatar. The iconic car was discontinued in 2014 after the manufacturer cited a lack of demand and debt. Now, Ambassador 2.0 is expected to be launched in two years in India as per reports.

Hind Motor Financial Corporation of India (HMFCI) has joined hands with French carmaker Peugeot to revive the classic car. The joint venture is reportedly working on the design and the engine of Ambassador 2.0.

The next generation Ambassador will be manufactured by the Chennai plant of Hindustan Motors. It is operating under HMFCI which is an associate company of the CK Birla Group. Talking about working on the new car, HM director Uttam Bose told TOI that they are working to bring out the new look of ‘Amby’. Hinting that the car might get launched in the coming years, the director informed that the mechanical and design work on the car has reached an advanced stage.

HM’s Ambassador was based on the British car Morris Oxford Series III and was launched back in 1957. The iconic car soon emerged as a status symbol and remained a best-selling car for decades. However, after 57 years of being in production, Hindustan Motors stopped manufacturing the car in 2014. The last car rolled out of the HM factory in Uttarpara, West Bengal, before the plant was shut. The automaker was reportedly dealing with huge debt and had witnessed a drop in demand for the Ambassador.

In 2017, Hindustan Motors struck a deal with Peugeot and sold the Ambassador to the French automaker. CK Birla Group sold the Ambassador brand for Rs 80 crore to Peugoet which was one of the first foreign automakers to enter the Indian market in the mid-1990s.

