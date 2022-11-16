India-Bound Toyota Innova Hycross to Get Panoramic Sunroof, Confirms New Teaser

The new Toyota Innova Hycross is all set to be showcased in India on November 25, with sales beginning next year. While much of the details remain under wraps, the test mules have offered glimpses of what the MPV will look and feel like. It will be a significant upgrade, with a new platform and engine option.

Innova Hycross is set to be positioned as a capable family-oriented vehicle with ample safety and convenience features.

While the front fascia of the MPV was previously revealed, the latest teaser from the company confirms the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof. Other details, such as ambient lighting near the sunroof panels, are visible as well. Manual IRVM, rear AC vents parallel to the sunroof panels, and dedicated screens for second-row passengers will be standard on the new Innova Hycross.

Toyota Innova Hycross will be equipped with a redesigned multi-layered dashboard, a prominent centre console, and a large floating touchscreen. It could have a dual-tone interior theme like the recently released Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

For a more premium appearance and feel, silver accents are expected on the dashboard and air conditioning vents. The other notable features include a gear lever console mounted on the dashboard, a 360-degree camera, middle-row captain seats with Ottoman function, and wireless charging. A dashcam could also be included, most likely with top-spec models.

A brand-new 2.0L engine could be used to power the Innova Hycross. The powertrain options will consist of naturally aspirated petrol and a strong hybrid setup. Other significant changes for the Innova Hycross will include a monocoque chassis rather than a ladder frame and front-wheel drive rather than rear-wheel drive. The Innova has always been known for its reliable performance, and hence it will be interesting to see how this new version performs.

