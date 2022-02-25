India to Use Alternate Routes Via Neighbouring Countries For Rescue Flights

India is mulling over ways to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine through its neighbouring countries including Poland, Romania, Hungary and the Slovak Republic. The East European nation came under attack by Russia last Thursday. A few days ago the country claimed that its airspace was space for airlines to operate before shutting it down yesterday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly sought Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assistance in evacuating the citizens of India. Reports also suggest that India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also likely to talk to the Foreign Minister of Poland, Romania, Hungary and the Slovak Republic to transport stranded students and other citizens through other neighbouring East European countries.

Recently PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security in New Delhi to review the status of the evacuation of Indians stuck in Ukraine. It has been reported that India’s diplomatic missions in Poland, Hungary, Romania and the Slovak Republic has already sent teams to its borders to help with the evacuation and transit of stranded citizens in the country.

After Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian flights in the wake of Russia’s military actions, the Indian Air Force was asked to remain ready to deploy its transport aircraft to Poland, Slovak Republic, Romania and Hungary to airlift Indians who would reach the country from Ukraine.

