Indian Auto Expo Delayed, Expected to Return in 2023

India’s leading automobile show, the Auto Expo is likely to be held in early 2023 after the organisers cancelled the February 2022 edition. The biennial auto show’s organiser Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had said the rescheduling of the automotive event was to ensure safety of exhibitors, visitors and all stakeholders involved, AutoCar Professional reported. The last edition of the Auto Expo took place in February 2020.

It must be noted that the next year’s edition was cancelled in August this year due to the pandemic and apprehensions of a possible third wave. Industry body SIAM cited safety concerns for all parties involved. Although the upcoming edition stands cancelled and no specific exhibition dates are confirmed, it is speculated that the Auto Expo’s 2023 iteration could be held between February 1 and February 10, 2023.

Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM, told the publication that discussions are underway and the dates have not yet been confirmed. "We don't comment on speculations,” he added.

The automotive show is expected to return for its next iteration in 2023 and is likely to be held every odd year from 2023 onwards. The move is to align with the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles, or, the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) global auto show calendar.

The Auto Expo, like most other auto shows held across the globe, is the launching pad for new models and a way to gauge customer interest in upcoming products and concepts.

The Auto Expo is used to such gaps even before Covid-19 hit such events around the globe. Take for example the first Auto Expo which was first held in 1986, the second edition was held in 1993. Yes, that’s a 7-year gap.

