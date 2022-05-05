Indian Aviation Sector in Growth Phase, Perfect Time For Participation: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Emphasising that Indian aviation is just entering the growth phase, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the time is ripe for participation in the largest possible manner in the sector and hoped that the number of fliers will touch 100 million this year. Scindia, who arrived in New York on the first leg of his visit to North America, also said that capacity building at airports is underway to ensure that there are no bottlenecks in the coming years.

After remaining suspended for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, scheduled international flights to and from India resumed on March 27, with 100 per cent capacity. As on date, there were close to about 3,500 flights between Indian and foreign carriers into India, the minister said.

“For a country of 1.3 billion people, the fact that you have 144 million passengers, means that your penetration level even now is only 8 per cent. So that tells you the potential in the years to come," he said.

