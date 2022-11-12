Indian Motorcycle Unveils MY 2023 Lineup, Revises FTR Range and Debuts Indian Challenger Elite

The American two-wheeler brand, Indian Motorcycle has announced its 2023 model year line-up. The company has revised its FTR range which now prominently features the new FTR Sport. It also has introduced the limited-edition Indian Challenger Elite into the market. In addition to a variety of accessories and model upgrades, the 2023 line-up features an assortment of new colour options. Indian Motorcycle aims to offer a combination of personalisation, exclusivity, looks, and performance, all packed into this one lineup.

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle Launches 2022 Chief Range in India Starting at Rs 20.75 Lakh, Details Here

Advertisement

The all-new FTR Sport is the centre of attention in the 2023 model year line-up. This model sits just below the FTR R Carbon. Both the bikes house a four-inch round touchscreen display, powered by the RIDE COMMAND with navigation. They offer three ride modes– Sport, Standard, and Rain– with different riding conditions and preferences. The handling is also further enhanced in both motorcycles, courtesy of Lean Angle Sensitive Stability Control and ABS. In addition, the FTR R Carbon flaunts a premium seat, carbon fibre components, and fully adjustable Öhlins gold front forks. It also has a gold piggyback shock.

All the four FTR models, including the basic FTR and FTR Rally, get a retuned braking system and a new sports exhaust muffler. The company has inched the speedometer upwards for easier viewing and added a new clutch, too.

The exclusivity area of the new lineup is handled by the 2023 Indian Challenger Elite. Indian Motorcycle has only made 150 examples of these in the whole world. The vehicle’s PowerPlus engine delivers a best-in-class 122 bhp and 173 Nm of torque.

Advertisement

It also comes with three selectable ride modes while also equipped with the electronically adjustable rear suspension preload from Fox. The adaptive headlight and driving lights are LED. In terms of technology, the bike features Smart Lean Technology, an adjustable flare windscreen, and a 6.5-inch Powerband Audio with Saddlebag Speakers. It also offers heated grips and a new Precision Cut five-spoke wheel.

Read all the Latest Auto News here