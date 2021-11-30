Indian Oil Introduces New Scheme to Gift 'Fuel Vouchers' to Loved Ones, Twitter Reacts

The country’s top refiner, Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL), recently came out with a scheme where people can “gift" fuel vouchers to their loved ones on special occasions. The innovative gifting idea called One4U, is an electric fuel (e-fuel) voucher that can be purchased from the company’s official portal and according to IOCL’s latest advertisement on Twitter, it is the “perfect gift to celebrate weddings" or any other function.

“Make the new beginnings of your loved ones much more special. A perfect gift to celebrate weddings, get the IndianOil’s One4U e-Fuel Voucher today and shower them with your love & blessings (sic)," IOCL wrote on the microblogging site on the weekend.

See it here:

The state-owned-fuel-retailer had put out a similar promotional post during Diwali and Dhanteras period as well. The minimum amount for these e-fuel vouchers is Rs 500 and the maximum amount is Rs. 10,000.

See it here:

However, the promotional gifting idea/offer has received mixed reactions from users on Twitter. Here we look at some of them:

“Apt advertisement for this high “fuel tax" situation. But I think some are going to lose their jobs because of this ad, wrote one user.

Poking fun at promotional offer another user wrote, “So you are enjoying the profits while the common public is suffering."

If you want to gift something costly at your friend’s wedding, choose to gift petrol or diesel through Indian Oil E-voucher. They will remember you everything they fill the petrol," remarked a third.

Another user mocked IOCLs Diwali offer and compared the fuel vouchers to gold due to the record-high fuel prices. “Indian Oil being hilarious and on point. This dhanteras buy some fuel vouchers, basically the same price as gold."

While most users reacted to the new offer, however, there were few who thought the gifting scheme is a good idea. Among those one user wrote, “The card is just a product by Indian oil. And it’s a meaningful product. I think fuel cards are there for a while now and are not a new thing. I would gladly like a gift like a fuel card. Your gift of fuel means you are gifting a trip! That’s great and that’s good marketing."

It must be noted that IOCLs latest promotion drew the ire of the people, albeit in a funny way, due to the record-high fuel prices across the country. Although the Union government slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3, which consumers much-needed respite from record-high retail fuel prices. Since the revision on November 4, petrol and diesel prices have been stagnant for the past three weeks, but despite the reduced fuel rates continue to retail above Rs. 100 mark in most Indian cities.

