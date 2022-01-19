Indian Paralympic Champion Avani Lekhara Presented with Custom-Made Mahindra XUV700

In a move to honour the sporting achievements of prominent athletes in India, Mahindra & Mahindra felicitated Avani Lekhara for terrific performance in 10m air rifle standing at the Tokyo Paralympic 2021. In a first of its kind attempt, Mahindra has custom-made its immensely popular XUV700 to cater to Lekhara’s accessibility needs. This includes subtle design elements to canonize the historic performance by the record-breaking Paralympic champion.
For starters, the custom-made XUV700 is equipped with a two-function special seat – forward and return. The forward travel makes the seat move out of the vehicle and lowers it down to ensure easy ingress and egress of the co-driver. Furthermore, the seat lowering function addresses a critical challenge faced by the specially-abled as it decreases the ingress and egress height and allows a smooth shift from the regular wheelchair to the special seat. In fact, it has been designed by Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra.
To add to this, the custom-made XUV700 AX7L, which is finished in a midnight black paint scheme, flaunts gold accents inside and out. Avani Lekhara’s achievement has been immortalized by embossing her performance record as a badge on the fender and tailgate.
Mahindra has also added golden thread embroidery on all six headrests and the front-end of the dashboard. Then there are the gold plated vertical slats on the front grille and the Mahindra SUV logo finished in satin gold plating.
It features gold accents on seats and IP Panel which have been stitched with fine gold thread as accents. Mahindra had previously presented custom-made XUV700 SUVs to gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Tokyo Paralympics winner Sumit Antil, as well.
It goes to show the sheer class on the part of Mahindra & Mahindra to honour Indian athletes excelling in their respective fields.
