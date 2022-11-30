Indian Railways: A Look At Little-Known Facts About PNR

The Passenger Name Record (PNR) number, which is displayed at the top centre of an online ticket or at the top left of an offline ticket, is generated by the IRCTC whenever a passenger books a train ticket for travel throughout India. It is a unique 10-digit number which confirms that the passenger’s ticket has been reserved, enabling them to proceed to their destination station with a valid ticket in hand.

Every passenger is identified by their PNR number as soon as they board the train, which marks the beginning of their journey. The number contains all the information about your trip, including whether your ticket is confirmed, on the waiting list, or reserved class seating (RCL).

Have you ever wondered what these ten digits indicate and what travel information they hide about the passengers? The CRIS generates the PNR’s seven digits at random (Centre for Railway Information System). They don’t have any accurate or detailed ticket information. These digits are generated on the ticket solely to distinguish it from other tickets and make it unique.

As soon as the trip is over, the PNR’s validity ends. Once the train arrives at the final station, the PNR is null and void and cannot be used for another trip. The PNR numbers, generated by Indian Railways, are kept on file for at least nine months, before being automatically deleted by the system.

The only way to identify a railway passenger is through their PNR. With the help of this special 10-digit code, which consists of:

Passenger information ( Name, Age, Sex, Date of Birth) Ticket information (Date of Journey, Source Station, Destination Station, Berth Number, Quota, ID Proof Numbers, Class of the Booked Ticket, etc.) Transaction information

There are different types of codes issued on the PNR status:

CNF means confirmed

RAC means Reservation Against Cancellation

WL is the acronym for Waiting List

GNWL refers to General Waiting List

