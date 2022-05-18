Indian Railways Abolished 72,000 Posts Across Zones in 6 Years, Here’s Why

The Indian Railways has abolished around 72,000 posts of Group-C and Group-D categories over the last six years. These posts include peons, waiters, gardeners, sweepers, and primary school teachers among others, reported The Indian Express.

Nearly 56,888 posts were surrendered by 16 railway zones between 2015-16 and 2020-21. While the Northern Railways abolished over 9,000 posts, the Southern Railways surrendered 7,524 posts. 5,700 posts were abolished by the Eastern Railways while the Southern Railways also surrendered 4,677 posts.

Official data shows that the 16 zones had proposed 81,000 posts out of which 56,888 posts were abolished. Now, roughly 15,495 more posts are expected to be abolished soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Must-Visit Indian Railways’ Museums With 169 Years of Heritage on Display

Reportedly, these Group C and Group D posts are being abolished as they have become obsolete in the new age of technology. The Railways has decided against filling these posts in the future. However, the employees who currently hold these posts are expected to be absorbed in other departments of the Railways.

Before surrendering the posts, the railways carried out a work-study performance of its employees across zones. According to officials, the study was aimed at doing away with the posts that were unproductive. It also gave an estimate to the railways on the savings that can be made by abolishing the posts. An official shared that the focus is shifting towards hiring more technical people who can contribute to the growth of railways rather than having too many employees as support staff, reported The Times of India.

Indian Railways remains to be the biggest employer in the country. However, data suggests that the numbers of sanctioned posts are declining due to outsourcing. This has been reportedly done to reduce financial burden on railways whose revenue expenditure is majorly drained out in staff wages and pensions.

Advertisement

Candidates are hired in the Indian Railways for Gazetted and Non-Gazetted posts. While the Gazetted posts include Group A and B categories, the Non-Gazetted posts include Group C and D. Group C posts include that of station masters, clerks, and ticket collectors among others that are considered technical and non-technical cadre positions. Group D, meanwhile, includes posts of peons, safaiwalas, and helpers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.