Indian Railways Adds a New Stoppage to Bhagalpur-Ajmer Weekly Express

The month-long Shravani Mela is scheduled to start from July 14. The preparations for the same are going on in full swing in Bihar. Indian Railways has also taken steps to ensure that there is no inconvenience caused to the devotees during this period. North Western Railway has announced that, on the occasion of Shrawani Mela, the Ajmer-Bhagalpur-Ajmer Weekly Express train will stop at Sultanganj station to address the high demand for seats in trains.

The Shravani Mela could not be held for two years due to the pandemic. As the pandemic situation has subsided, the state government has given permission to organise the Mela this year. During the Shravan Mela, the Kawadias in large numbers leave from Sultanganj with Ganga water to offer it at the Baba Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, spokesperson of the North Western Railway, the Ajmer-Bhagalpur-Ajmer Weekly Express will be stopped at the Sultanganj station for the convenience of the passengers. This decision has been made because of the high passenger traffic during the Shravani Mela.

The train will arrive at the Sultanganj station at 1:31 pm and depart at 1:33 pm. Train No. 13424 Ajmer - Bhagalpur Weekly Express will arrive at Sultanganj station at 2:34 pm and depart at 2:36 pm. The train will stop at Sultanganj station from July 14 to August 12.

