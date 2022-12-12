Indian Railways Advises Loco Pilots To Follow Precautions On Fog-Laden Routes

As the beginning of the winter season makes the operation of trains difficult, the Ministry of Railways has issued some directions for the loco pilots and station staff. To balance visibility issues and train schedules, the speed of the trains is increased from 60 km per hour to 75 km per hour even in the fog. The speed of the trains will not be increased further from 75 km per hour during this time.

It has been further advised to use fog-related equipment, safety devices for loco pilots, supply of detonators, detonating signal, and lime marking on the signboard of the track to navigate the path of pilots. An official from the Indian Railways said, “It has been decided that with the use of fog devices in locomotives, the maximum permissible speed during foggy/inclement weather conditions can be enhanced from 60 km per hour to 75 km per hour."

Furthermore, all the signal sighting boards, whistle boards, fog signal posts, and busy vulnerable level crossing gates will be painted with yellow or black luminous strips. The work of painting will be completed before the onset of the foggy season. Lifting barriers at busy crossings will also be painted with luminous indication strips.

Seating cum Luggage Rakes (SLRs) are already equipped with flasher tail lights made of LEDs. Thus any SLRs that still have fixed red lights should be changed and supplied with LED lights. To maintain safety in the misty weather, this will be a crucial measure, said the official. Additionally, it requested that the railways make sure that retro-reflective strips in the shape of a sigma were given following current guidelines for identifying stop signals.

During fog, where the loco pilot in his judgment considers that visibility is reduced owing to fog, he/she shall run at a pace at which they can control the train. At level crossings, it has also instructed loco pilots to whistle regularly to alert the gatemen and other drivers to an approaching train.

