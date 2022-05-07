Indian Railways Alert: Central Railway’s Mumbai Passenger Reservation System to Remain Shut on May 8-9

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: The passenger reservation system (PRS) of the Indian Railways would be suspended for almost five hours for PNR file compression on the intervening night of May 8-May 9, a statement released by the Central Railway said. “Mumbai PRS will have a power block from intervening night of 8/9.5.2022 i.e. from 23.45 hrs on 8.5.2022 to 04.15 hrs on 9.5.2022 for PNR file compression."

During the period, IVRS system, current reservation, refund counters, coaching refund terminal and internet booking for Mumbai PRS will not be available. “However, TDR will be issued for refund as per extant refund rules," the release added.

PRS stands for Passenger Reservation System. Which means mostly all of the railway stations will have this PRS Counters to book tickets through offline.12-Apr-2018

Last year in July, Mumbai PRS was suspended for three hours for data compression.

Meanwhile, the national transporter has cancelled 165 trains, changed sourced station of 12 and short terminated 16 on Saturday, May 7 to meet the coal shortage demand in the country and also due to maintenance and operational reasons. Earlier this week, the Ministry of Railways had announced to cancel 1,100 passenger trains for the next 20 days to make way for goods trains transporting coal to regions where there is power deficit in the country. The cancellation of trains includes 500 trips of express trains and 580 trips of passenger trains.

