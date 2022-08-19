Indian Railways All Set for Speed Trials For Chennai-made Vande Bharat Train at Chandigarh

Indian Railways is gearing up to conduct speed trials of the third rake of the semi-high speed Vande Bharat train in Chandigarh. “Getting ready to roll - 3rd Vande Bharat Train reaches stabling line in Chandigarh for speed trial," Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted. The Minister was fully satisfied with the design and manufacturing process of the train. The trials are expected to be completed within two months.

The third train under the Vande Bharat mission has reached Chandigarh for testing. The third venture will undergo trials in three phases. It will include dynamic, static, load tests, and oscillation trials on different tracks like rugged, hilly areas, etc.

Moreover, trials with an empty and heavy train will also be conducted. A speed test will also be undertaken at a speed of 180 kmph with a traverse of 15,000 km.

Additional hours or days can also be taken to conduct the test. Once the Research Design and Standards Organisation is satisfied with the results, the Commissioner of Railway Safety will clear the passage. The manufacturing of Vande Bharat trains is an ambitious project of the Modi Government. They have pegged the target of 75 trains until the next Independence Day.

The third train of the Vande Bharat Mission will include an automatic opening of doors, comfortable space in the driver’s cabin for the loco pilots to operate, and for the passengers as well. Moreover, the train has reclining chairs for passengers besides differently abled-friendly toilets and better heat ventilation and air-conditioning control.

The present Vande Bharat has Level-II safety integration certification for better train control management. Vande Bharat trains are manufactured in three locations: Integral Coach Facility in Chennai, the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, and the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli.

