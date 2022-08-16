Indian Railways Announces 10 Additional AC Local Trains in Mumbai

The Indian Railways has given a big gift to Mumbaikars on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Railways has decided to increase the number of AC local trains on the Central Railway Line. According to the information received from top railway officials, 10 additional AC local trains will be operated on the Central Railway line.

According to the Central Railway, these trains will soon be included in the fleet of the Mumbai local trains. Out of these 10 AC local trains, 4 trains will run on the Badlapur-CSMT-Badlapur route, 4 trains will run on the Thane-CSMT-Thane route and the remaining 2 will run on the Kalyan-CSMT-Kalyan route. 56 AC local trains are running on the Central Railway line and after the inclusion of 10 new AC locals, this number will increase to 66.

Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti announced the increase of 10 AC local services on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

Advertisement

The existing 56 AC services on the Central Railway line have received tremendous response from the passengers and the footfall of passengers has increased rapidly.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of AC local train passengers since May 5 when the Ministry of Railways slashed ticket prices by almost 50 per cent. Therefore, Railways has decided to increase the number of AC local trains.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here