Indian Railways’ Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) have announced additional to cater to the festive rush during the upcoming Ganpati Utsav in the state of Maharashtra. Earlier this month, Union Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced that the national transporter will run 214 trains for the Ganpati Festival 2022.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 30. This festival will end on September 8.

Central Railway will run 32 additional Ganpati Special Trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival 2022. This is in addition to 74 Ganpati Special Trains already announced. There is no change in timings, halts and composition of these additional Ganpati Special Trains, details of which are given below:

CR’S 32 ADDITIONAL TRAINS

MUMBAI-SAWANTWADI DAILY SPECIAL (16 SERVICES)

01137 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 00.20 hrs daily from 13.08.2022 to 20.08.2022 (8 services) and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 14.00 hrs same day. 01138 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 14.40 hrs daily from 13.8.2022 to 20.8.2022 (8 services) and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 03.45 hrs next day.

NAGPUR-MADGAON BI-WEEKLY SPECIAL (6 SERVICES)

01139 special will leave Nagpur at 15.05 hrs o­n 13.08.2022, 17.08.2022 and 20.08.2022 (3 services) and arrive Madgaon at 17.30 hrs next day. 01140 special will leave Madgaon at 19.00 hrs o­n 14.08.2022, 18.08.2022 and 21.08.2022 (3 services) and arrive Nagpur at 21.30 hrs next day.

PUNE-KUDAL SPECIAL (2 SERVICES)

01141 special will leave Pune at 00.30 hrs o­n 16.8.2022 and arrive Kudal at 14.00 hrs same day. 01142 special will leave Kudal at 15.30 hrs o­n 16.8.2022 and arrive Pune at 06.50 hrs next day.

PUNE-THIVIM/KUDAL-PUNE SPECIAL (4 SERVICES)

01145 special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs o­n 12.8.2022 and 19.8.2022 and arrive Thivim at 11.40 hrs next day. 01146 special will leave Kudal at 15.30 hrs o­n 14.08.2022 and 21.8.2022 and arrive Pune at 05.50 hrs next day.

PANVEL-KUDAL/THIVIM-PANVEL SPECIAL (4 SERVICES)

01143 special will leave Panvel at 05.00 hrs o­n 14.08.2022 and 21.8.2022 and arrive Kudal at 14.00 hrs same day. 01144 special will leave Thivim at 14.40 hrs o­n 13.08.2022 and 20.8.2022 and arrive Panvel at 02.45 hrs next day

Reservation: Bookings for all the Ganpati Specials will started on 8.7.2022 on special charges at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

60 TRAINS BETWEEN MUMBAI-THOKUR (KARNATAKA)

Central Railway will run Additional Ganpati Special Trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Thokur to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival 2022. The details are as under:-

01153 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.15 hrs daily from 13.8.2022 to 11.9.2022 (30 services) and will arrive Thokur at 16.30 hrs next day. 01154 special will leave Thokur at 19.30 hrs daily from 14.08.2022 to 12.09.2022 (30 services) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.25 hrs next day.

HALTS: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangoan, Khed, Chiplun,Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal.

COMPOSITION: One AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

RESERVATION: Bookings for the special trains no. 01153/01154 on special charges have started from 9.7.2022 at all computerised reservations centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

WR TO RUN 60 TRIPS OF 6 PAIRS OF TRAINS

For the convenience of passengers during Ganpati Festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, Western Railway will run 60 trips of 6 pairs of Special trains on Special Fare to various destinations. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details are as under:-

TRAIN NO. 09001/09002 MUMBAI CENTRAL – THOKUR WEEKLY SPECIAL [6 TRIPS]

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central – Thokur Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Tuesday at 12.00 hrs. & will reach Thokur at 09.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 23rd August, 2022 till 6th September, 2022. Train No. 09002 Thokur- Mumbai Central Special will depart from Thokur every Wednesday at 10.45 hrs. & will reach Mumbai Central at 07.05 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 24th August, 2022 till 7th September, 2022.

HALTS: The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations in both directions.

COMPOSITION: This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

TRAIN NO. 09003/09004 MUMBAI CENTRAL - MADGAON SPECIAL [34 TRIPS]

Train No. 09003 Mumbai Central – Madgaon Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12.00 hrs. and will reach Madgaon at 04.30 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 24th August, 2022 till 11th September, 2022. Train No. 09004 Madgaon – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Madgaon every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 09.15 hrs. and will reach Mumbai Central at 01.00 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 25th August, 2022 to 12th September, 2022.

HALTS: Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations in both directions.

COMPOSITION: This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

TRAIN NO. 09011/09012 BANDRA TERMINUS – KUDAL WEEKLY SPECIAL [6 TRIPS]

Train No. 09011 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 14.40 hrs. & will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 25th August, 2022 till 08th September, 2022. Train No. 09012 Kudal - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Kudal every Friday at 06.45 hrs. and will reach Bandra Terminus at 21.30 hrs., on the same day. This train will run from 26th August, 2022till 09th September, 2022.

HALTS: Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli & Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

COMPOSITION: This train comprises of Second Class Seating coaches.

TRAIN NO. 09018/09017 UDHNA – MADGAON WEEKLY SPECIAL [6 TRIPS]

Train No. 09018 Udhna – Madgaon Special will depart from Udhna every Friday at 15.25 hrs. and will reach Madgaon at 09.00 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 26th August, 2022 till 09th September, 2022. Train No. 09017 Madgaon -Udhna Special will depart from Madgaon every Saturday at 10.05 hrs. and will reach Udhna at 05.00 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 27th August, 2022 till 10th September, 2022.

HALTS: Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations in both directions.

COMPOSITION: This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

TRAIN NO. 09412/09411 AHMEDABAD – KUDAL WEEKLY SPECIAL [4 TRIPS]

Train No. 09412 Ahmedabad – Kudal Special will depart from Ahmedabad every Tuesday at 09.30 hrs. and will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs. the next day. This train will run on 30th August, 2022 and 06th September, 2022. Train No. 09411 Kudal - Ahmedabad Special will depart from Kudal every Wednesday at 06.45 hrs. and will reach Ahmedabad at 03.30 hrs., the next day. This train will run on 31st August, 2022 and 07th September, 2022.

HALTS: Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli and Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

COMPOSITION: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

TRAIN NO. 09150/09149 VISHVAMITRI – KUDAL WEEKLY SPECIAL [4 TRIPS]

Train No. 09150 Vishvamitri – Kudal Special will depart from Vishvamitri every Monday at 10.00 hrs. and will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs. the next day. This train will run on 29th August, 2022 and 05th September, 2022. Train No. 09149 Kudal –Vishvamitri Special will depart from Kudal every Tuesday at 06.45 hrs. and will reach Vishvamitri at 01.00 hrs.,the next day This train will run on 30th August, 2022 and 06th September, 2022.

HALTS: Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli and Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

COMPOSITION: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking of Train Nos.09001, 09003, 09011, 09018, 09412 and 09150 will open from July 18 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. The above trains will run as Special train on Special fare.

