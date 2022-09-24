Indian Railways Announces Real Time Information System For 2700 Locomotives

The Indian Railways on Friday announced that it was installing a Real Time Information System for 2700 trains in 21 electric locomotive sheds. For this purpose, Indian Railways has collaborated with ISRO. In a statement, the Indian Railways said that RTIS devices will inform about the automatic acquisition of train movement timing at stations. This will include the timings of arrival, departure and run-through.

The statement added that due to these devices, timings will be automatically plotted on the train’s control chart in Control Office Application System. It further stated that the train’s movement information as current as 30 seconds will be provided to railway passengers.

The Indian Railways also informed that they can track RTIS-enabled locomotive speed and location more closely. Now tracking will also not require any manual intervention. In the rollout of phase 2, RTIS will also be installed in 6000 more locomotives across 50 loco sheds.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

This is not the first time Indian Railways has installed Real Time Information System devices. These devices were installed in 93 trains of the Raipur Railway Division last year. There was also a proposal that Real Time Information System devices will be installed in 106 trains of South East Central Railway. Later they were installed in these 106 trains. The installation was done in a phased manner.

RTIS is a satellite-based device. For tracking trains through satellite, there is an automatic feed of trains as per the location system device installed in locomotives. RTIS will also provide information about the running status of trains. Information will be provided if a train is running late as well. Before RTIS, location information about trains was available on stations or digital applications.

The location was updated based on a calculation based on average speed. RTIS is an upgraded system. With its introduction, the actual timing of the train’s arrival can be ascertained. With this system, it is easy to ascertain the location of locomotives in real-time.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here