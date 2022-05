Indian Railways Announces Traffic Block on May 22, These Western Railway Services to be Affected on Sunday

Indian Railways’ western zone will operate a major traffic block between Vangaon and Dahanu Road stations on Sunday, May 22, for carrying out the work of permanent diversions on Bridge Nos. 166 and 169. The block by Western Railway will be taken from 7 am to 3 pm on UP Main Line along with 1 hour block on DOWN Main line from 12:20 pm to 13:20 pm. Following the block, several WR trains will be regulated, short terminated/ partially cancelled while some trains will be provided additional halt for the benefit of passengers.

HERE’S A COMPLETE OF AFFECTED TRAINS:

FOLLOWING TRAINS WILL REMAIN CANCELLED ON MAY 22

12921 Mumbai Central – Surat Express

12935 Bandra Terminus – Surat Express

12995 Bandra Terminus Express- Ajmer Express

09143 Virar– Valsad MEMU

09159 Bandra Terminus – Vapi MEMU

12922 Surat Express - Mumbai Central

12936 Surat - Bandra Terminus Express

Ajmer Express- Bandra Terminus Express of journey commencing on May 21

09084 Dahanu Road – Borivali MEMU.

09144 Vapi– Virar MEMU

93015 Borivali – Dahanu Road local

93025 Virar – Dahanu Road local

93024 Dahanu Road – Dadar local

93030 Dahanu Road – Churchgate local

PARTIALLY CANCELLED & SHORT TERMINATED TRAINS ON MAY 22

22929 Dahanu Road – Vadodara Express will be partially cancelled between Dahanu Roadand Bhilad and will depart from Bhilad

12480 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Surya Nagri Express will be partially cancelled between Bandra Terminus and Surat and will depart from Surat

12933 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Karnavati Express will be partially cancelled between Mumbai Central and Valsad and will depart from Valsad

12490 Dadar – Bikaner Express will be partially cancelled between Dadar and Vapi and will depart from Vapi

82901 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be partially cancelled between Mumbai Central and Vapi and will depart from Vapi

22955 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Kutch Express will be partially cancelled between Bandra Terminusand Valsad and will depart from Valsad

20907 Dadar – Bhuj Express will be partially cancelled between Dadar and Bilimora and will depart from Bilimora

09085 Borivali – Valsad MEMU will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Dahanu Road and hence will run between Dahanu Road and Valsad

01338 Dombivali – Boisar MEMU will be short terminated at Palghar and hence will be partially cancelled between Palghar and Boisar

93005 Churchgate – Dahanu Road local will be short terminated at Boisar and hence will be partially cancelled between Boisar and Dahanu Road

93007 Churchgate – Dahanu Road local will be short terminated at Boisar and hence will be partially cancelled between Boisar and Dahanu Road

93009 Andheri – Dahanu Road local will be short terminated at Boisar and hence will be partially cancelled between Boisar and Dahanu Road

93011 Virar – Dahanu Road local will be short terminated at Boisar and hence will be partially cancelled between Boisar and Dahanu Road

93013 Churchgate – Dahanu Road local will be short terminated at Boisar and hence will be partially cancelled between Boisar and Dahanu Road

93017 Churchgate – Dahanu Road local will be short terminated at Boisar and hence will be partially cancelled between Boisar and Dahanu Road

93019 Virar – Dahanu Road local will be short terminated at Boisar and hence will be partially cancelled between Boisar and Dahanu Road

93021 Virar – Dahanu Road local will be short terminated at Boisar and hence will be partially cancelled between Boisar and Dahanu Road

93023 Virar – Dahanu Road local will be short terminated at Boisar and hence will be partially cancelled between Boisar and Dahanu Road

22930 Vadodara- Dahanu Road Express will be short terminated at Bhilad and hence will be partially cancelled between Bhilad and Dahanu Road

12479 Jodhpur - Bandra Terminus Surya Nagri Express, journey commencing o­n 21stMay, 2022 will be short terminated at Surat and hence will be partially cancelled between Surat and Bandra Terminus

12934 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will be short terminated at Valsad and hence will be partially cancelled between Valsad and Mumbai Central

19002 Surat - Virar Express will be short terminated at Valsad and hence will be partially cancelled between Valsadand Virar

12489 Bikaner - Dadar Express, journey commencing o­n 21st May, 2022 will be short terminated at Vapi and hence will be partially cancelled between Vapi and Dadar

82902 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Tejas Express will be short terminated at Vapi and hence will be partially cancelled between Vapi and Mumbai Central

22956 Bhuj- Bandra Terminus Express, journey commencing o­n 21st May, 2022 will be short terminated at Valsad and hence will be partially cancelled between Valsad and Bandra Terminus

20908 Bhuj- Dadar Express, journey commencing o­n 21st May, 2022 will be short terminated at Bilimora and hence will be partially cancelled between Bilimora and Dadar

01337 Boisar -Vasai Road MEMU will be partially cancelled between Boisar and Palghar and will depart from Palghar

93006 Dahanu Road - Churchgate local will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Boisar and will run between Boisar and Churchgate

93008 Dahanu Road - Borivali local will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Boisar and will run between Boisar and Borivali

93010 Dahanu Road - Virar local will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Boisar and will run between Boisar and Virar

93012 Dahanu Road - Virar local will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Boisar and will run between Boisar and Virar

93014 Dahanu Road - Virar local will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Boisar and will run between Boisar and Virar

93016 Dahanu Road - Virar local will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Boisar and will run between Boisar and Virar

93018 Dahanu Road - Churchgate local will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Boisar and will run between Boisar and Churchgate

93020 Dahanu Road - Virar local will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Boisar and will run between Boisar and Virar

93022 Dahanu Road - Dadar local will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Boisar and will run between Boisar and Dadar

REGULATION / RESCHEDULE OF TRAINS ON MAY 22

09005Bandra Terminus –Izzatnagar Summer Special, journey commencing o­n 22th May, 2022 has been rescheduled by 02.45 hrs and will now depart at 12.15 hrs

19015 Mumbai Central – Porbardar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 01.50 minutes

12471 Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Expresswill be regulated by 00.55 minutes

12925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express will be regulated by 00.25 minutes

12926 Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Paschim Express journey commencing o­n 21st May, 2022 has been rescheduled by 04.00 hrs and will now depart at 11.35 hrs

22932 Jaisalmer- Bandra Terminus Express journey commencing o­n 21st May, 2022 has been rescheduled by 03.00 hrs and will now depart at 22.00 hrs

12284 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Duronto Express journey commencing o­n 21st May, 2022 has been rescheduled by 02.00 hrs and will now depart at 23.40 hrs

22954 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Gujarat Express will be regulated by 02.30 hrs

22210 New Delhi - Mumbai Central Duronto Express will be regulated by 02.10 hrs

12472 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Bandra Terminus Swaraj Express will be regulated by 02.00 hrs

82654 Jaipur – Yasvantpur Express will be regulated by 01.45 hrs

16613 Rajkot – Coimbatore Express will be regulated by 01.00 hrs

19016 Porbardar – Mumbai Central Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 01.30 hrs

09038 Barmer- Bandra Terminus Special will be regulated by 02.15 hrs

12248 Hazrat Nizamuddin- Bandra Terminus Yuva Express will be regulated by 01.25 hrs

22990 Mahuva- Bandra Terminus Express willbe regulated by 01.40 hrs

12954 Hazrat Nizamuddin- Mumbai Central AG Kranti RajdhaniExpress will be regulated by 01.50 hrs

22194 Gwalior - Daund Express will be regulated by 01.00 hrs

19578 Jamnagar - Tirunelveli Express will be regulated by 01.50 hrs

22966 Bhagat Ki Kothi- Bandra Terminus Superfast Express will be regulated by 02.20 hrs.

ADDITIONAL HALT PROVIDED AT DAHANU ROAD AND VANGAON ON MAY 22

12248 Hazrat Nizamuddin- Bandra Terminus Yuva Express

22990 Mahuva- Bandra Terminus Express

22194 Gwalior - Daund Express

19578 Jamnagar - Tirunelveli Express

22966 Bhagat Ki Kothi- Bandra Terminus Superfast Express.

