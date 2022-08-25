Indian Railways Cancels 10 AC Local Trains in Mumbai After Passenger Stir

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: In a relief to commuters, Indian Railways’ central zone has decided to temporary suspend 10 recently introduced AC trains. “10 more AC local services were introduced from 19.08.2022. In view of various representations from passengers, these 10 services are temporarily suspended from 25.08.2022. These 10 AC services will run now now as non-AC ones with existing schedule. The date of introduction of AC services will be informed after review," Central Railway (CR) tweeted. These 10 AC services will run now now as non-AC ones with existing schedule, the CR said.

Earlier, commuters on Wednesday staged an agitation against the Railways at Badlapur, a distant suburb of Mumbai, demanding restoration of non-air conditioned suburban trains. Introduction of AC services on the suburban section of the CR has been facing resistance from a section of commuters.

A group of commuters gathered at Badlapur station in Thane district at around 10.30 am and raised slogans demanding that AC suburban trains be replaced with non-air conditioned ones.However, there was no disruption in train services as a large number of police personnel were deployed at the spot.

On Friday last, hundreds of commuters had squatted on railway tracks near Kalwa station in Thane district, blocking the path of an empty AC local train for 20 minutes to demand resumption of a non-AC service in the morning peak hours.

After the protest, local NCP legislator and former Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad had taken up the issue with the Railways.Two days ago, the MLA from Kalwa-Mumbra had said the decision to replace the existing non-AC locals with the AC trains was causing hardships to commuters.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, NCP leader Supriya Sule had raised the issue and requested Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to consider commuters demand of “non-AC local be running again as earlier."

Commuters say they do not get entry into packed trains and to add to their woes non-AC locals were converted into air conditioned ones.In a related development, Shrikant Shinde, the Kalyan Lok Sabha MP and son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday met CR General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti and discussed the issue with him.

Later, in an official release Shrikant Shinde said the Railways had assured him they would look into his demand to review the introduction of AC services.

(With PTI inputs)

