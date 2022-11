Indian Railways Cancels 21 Trains Running Via Bokaro Station; Details Inside

Indian Railways has temporarily cancelled several trains running via the Bokaro Steel City railway station. The decision was made due to the non-interlocking work carried out at the Andal railway station of the Asansol Railway Division. The Chief Public Relations Officer of Asansol Railway Division, Amitabh Chatterjee, announced that the operation of 21 trains has been cancelled due to non-interlocking work at Andal railway station. He also confirmed that passengers who have reserved tickets on these trains will be compensated with a full refund.

Check out the list of cancelled trains below:

Train number 15662, Kamakhya-Ranchi Express will remain cancelled on November 29.

Train number 15661, Ranchi-Kamakhya Express will remain cancelled on November 30.

Train number 13503, Barddhaman-Hatia MEMU Express will remain cancelled from November 26 to 28.

Train number 13504, Hatia-Barddhaman MEMU Express will remain cancelled from November 27 to 29.

Train number 12359, Kolkata-Patna Garib Rath Express will remain cancelled on November 26.

Train number 12360, Patna-Kolkata Garib Rath Express will remain cancelled on November 27.

Train number 13029, Howrah-Mokama Express will remain cancelled from November 25 to 28.

Train number 13030, Mokama-Howrah Express will remain cancelled from November 26 to 29.

Train number 13044, Raxaul-Howrah Express will remain cancelled on November 26.

Train number 13105, Sealdah-Ballia Express will remain cancelled from November 26 to 28.

Train number 13106, Ballia-Sealdah Express will remain cancelled from November 27 to 29.

Train number 13135, Kolkata-Jaynagar Express will remain cancelled on November 26.

Train number 13136, Jaynagar-Kolkata Express will remain cancelled on November 27.

Train number 13137, Kolkata-Azamgarh Express will remain cancelled on November 28.

Train number 13138, Azamgarh-Kolkata Express will remain cancelled on November 29.

Train number 15234, Darbhanga-Kolkata Express will remain cancelled on November 27.

Train number 15233, Kolkata-Darbhanga Express will remain cancelled on November 28.

Train number 13157, Kolkata-Muzaffarpur Tirhut Express will remain cancelled on November 29.

Train Number 13158, Muzaffarpur-Kolkata Tiruchirappalli Express will remain cancelled on November 30.

Train number 15271, Howrah-Muzaffarpur Janasadhan Express will remain cancelled on November 30.

Train number 15272, Muzaffarpur-Howrah Janasadhan Express will remain cancelled on November 29.

