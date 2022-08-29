Indian Railways Cancels 24 Trains From Lucknow Due to Non-Interlocking Work

The Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted a large number of trains due to the non-interlocking work being carried out on the Lucknow route. Due to the development work being carried out by Indian Railways in Lucknow, many trains are being diverted and cancelled for the time being. The work of constructing an additional loop line is being carried out by the Indian Railways at Manak Nagar station in Lucknow.

It is worth noting that additional loop lines are constructed in the station area to accommodate more trains and to ease out the train operations.

Advertisement

Due to non-interlocking work on this route, trains have been cancelled on a large scale. A total of 24 trains on this route have been cancelled and the route of about three dozen trains has been changed. Passengers travelling on this route should know the schedule of all these trains before planning their journey to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

These trains operating on the Manak Nagar Station Route will be cancelled

Train No. 11109 Veerangana Laxmibai Junction to Lucknow Junction Intercity Express from August 28 to September 2

Train No. 11110 Lucknow Junction to Veerangana Laxmi Bai Junction Intercity Express from August 28 to September 2

Train No. 22453 Lucknow Junction to Meerut City Intercity Express from August 28 to September 2

Train No. 22454 Meerut City to Lucknow Junction Intercity Express from August 28 to September 3

Train No. 12179 Lucknow Junction to Agra Fort Intercity Express from August 28 to September 2

Advertisement

Train No. 22180 Agra Fort to Lucknow Junction Intercity Express from August 28 to September 2

Route of these trains has been changed

Train No. 19669 Udaipur-Patliputra Humsafar Express on August 31 will run via Jaipur-Delhi-Moradabad-Alamnagar-Lucknow. As a result, this train will not pass through Bundi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura Junction, Hathras City, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and Kanpur Central stations.

Train No. 19670 Patliputra-Udaipur Humsafar Express on September 2 will be run via Lucknow-Alamnagar-Moradabad-Delhi-Jaipur. As a result, this train will not pass through Kanpur Central, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Hathras City, Mathura Junction, Achhnera, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Kota and Bundi stations.

Advertisement

Top Showsha Video

Delayed or Rescheduled trains:

Train No. 11079 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Express will be delayed by one hour at Kanpur Central station on September 1.

Train No. 15065 Gorakhpur-Panvel Express will be delayed by 2 hours at Gorakhpur station on August 28, August 29, August 30, September 1 and September 2.

Advertisement

Train No. 15067 Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Express will be operated 2 hours late from Gorakhpur station on August 31.

Train No. 12535 Lucknow Junction-Raipur Garibrath Express will operate with a delay of two hours from Lucknow on August 29 and September 1.

For more details, please visit the official website of Indian Railways, https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here