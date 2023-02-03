The Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express running via Medininagar in Jharkhand will remain cancelled from February 6 to February 9. In fact, the operation of as many as 49 trains will be affected due to the traffic block at Bardhaman Junction Railway Station. Temporary changes have been made in the operation of trains passing through East Central Railway jurisdiction. Passengers travelling on this route should take note of these trains in order to avoid any inconvenience.

Let’s look at the trains whose operations has been hit

– Train No. 11448 Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express scheduled to depart Howrah on February 6 and February 9.

– Train No. 11447 Jabalpur-Howrah Shaktipunj Express meant to depart Jabalpur on February 4 and February 7.

– Train No. 13044 Raxaul-Howrah Express departing Raxaul on February 4.

– Train No. 12304 New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express on February 4.

– Train No. 12354 Lal Kuan-Howrah Express leaving from Lal Kuan on February 4.

– Train No. 13031 Howrah-Jayanagar Express from Howrah on February 9.

– Train No. 13032 Jayanagar-Howrah Express from Jayanagar on February 4 and February 10.

– Train No. 22387 Howrah-Dhanbad Black Diamond Express leaving Howrah on February 6 and February 9.

– Train No. 22388 Dhanbad-Howrah Black Diamond Express from Dhanbad on February 5 and February 8.

– Train No. 13029 Howrah-Mokama Express scheduled to depart Howrah from February 4 to February 8.

– Train No. 13030 Mokama - Howrah Express to depart Mokama from February 5 to February 9.

– Train No. 12381 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express departing Howrah on February 9.

– Train No. 12382 New Delhi - Howrah Poorva Express from New Delhi on February 10.

– Train No. 12023 Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express departing Howrah on February 9.

– Train No. 12024 Patna-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from Patna on February 9.

For more details, please visit the official website of Indian Railways, https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search.

