Indian Railways Cancels, Diverts Trains Going to Northeast; Check List

The Indian Railways is carrying out work to double the railway line and strengthen the infrastructure on the Rangiya division of Northeast Frontier Railway. The railway line is being doubled especially at New Bongaigaon, Bongaigaon, Chaprakata and Bijni stations.

Along with this, the Pre-Non-Interlocking and Non-Interlocking work is also being done in the New Bongaigaon-Bijni section from August 23 to August 30. Due to this, some trains going to Assam are being cancelled. At the same time, some trains have been partially cancelled. Passengers travelling on this route should know the schedule of all these trains before planning their journey to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

According to Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar, a traffic block is being taken until August 30 on the Rangiya Division to double the railway line and strengthen its infrastructure. Due to this, the movement of the following trains will be temporarily affected:-

These trains will remain cancelled

Train No. 15934 Amritsar-New Tinsukia Express will remain cancelled on August 26.

Train No. 15933 New Tinsukia-Amritsar Express will remain cancelled on

August 30.

Train No. 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express will remain cancelled on August 28.

Train No. 15903 Dibrugarh–Chandigarh Express will remain cancelled on September 2.

Trains to be diverted

Train No. 12424 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express will operate via New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya from August 24 to August 29.

Train No. 20504 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express will start its journey on August 24, 26, 27 and 29 via New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya.

Train No. 12506 Anand Vihar Terminus-Kamakhya NE Express will travel via New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya from August 27 to August 29. This train will not stop at Barpeta Road and Rangiya stations.

Train No. 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will start its journey via New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya from August 25 to August 29.

Train No. 20503 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express will start its journey via New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya on August 25, 27 and 28.

Train No. 12505 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal NE will run via New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya on August 28 and August 29. This train will not stop at Rangiya and Barpeta Road stations.

Train No. 12506 Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya Express will be stopped at Katihar and Alipurduar divisions for 140 to 200 minutes en route.

Rescheduled

The timing of Train No. 12505 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal NE Express, which will start its journey from August 25 to 27, will be rescheduled.

