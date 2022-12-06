Home » News » Auto » Indian Railways Cancels Hatia Purnia Court Express From December 5 to 8

Indian Railways Cancels Hatia Purnia Court Express From December 5 to 8

Train number 18625, Purnia Hatia Court Express, stands cancelled from December 5 to 8.

Last Updated: December 06, 2022, 13:43 IST

In addition to that, passengers travelling from Ranchi and Purnia are also facing issues of delayed trains.
Due to the non-interlocking work at the Barauni station of the Begusarai district, the Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of a few trains for a couple of days. Trains operating between Hatia and Purnia via Gaya Junction remain cancelled from December 5 to 9.

Hence, train number 18625, Purnia Hatia Court Express, stands cancelled from December 5 to 8. And, train number 18626, Kosi Super Express, remains cancelled from December 6 to 9. Thus, passengers are advised to look for alternative trains indirectly connecting to their destination.

In addition to that, passengers travelling from Ranchi and Purnia are also facing issues of delayed trains. Many trains passing via Gaya junction have been cancelled due to low visibility.

In other news, a group of thieves stole the diesel engine of a train at the railway yard in Barauni. The robbers allegedly constructed a tunnel to the yard and stole the engine piece by piece after it was brought there for repairs.

The engine was eventually stolen while the train was being taken to the Garhara yard for repairs. After a complaint was filed at the Barauni police station, the robbery case come to the fore. Following the reports, the Railway Police Force (RPF) started questioning people to identify the missing parts.

“A case was opened last week at the Barauni police station for the theft of a diesel engine that was taken to the Garhara yard for maintenance. Three people were detained during the probe," said Muzaffarpur RPF inspector PS Dubey.

He further added, “They had dug a tunnel to the railway yard and through it, they used to carry the locomotive parts and other items in sacks." According to Mr Dubey, the gang was also involved in unbolting and stealing steel bridges’ parts in the past.

