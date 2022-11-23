Indian Railways Cancels Saryu Yamuna Express Train For Three Months Amid Fog

The Northern Railway Zone has cancelled the operation of the Saryu Yamuna Express for three months. The train connects Jayanagar and Amritsar Junction in India. The express train works on a tri-weekly basis. The decision is taken by the authorities to curb cases of accidents amid excessive fog on the route. From December 1 to February 28, 2023, the operation of train number 14649/14650 Saryu Express Train remains halted.

Virendra Kumar, the chief public relations officer of the East Central Railway, said that there remains a danger of accidents due to excessive fog in between the route. Hence, for the safety of the passengers, Indian Railways has taken the decision. The Saryu Yamuna Express train travels via Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Sonpur, Azamgarh, Lucknow, Ambala, Ludhiana, and reaches Amritsar junction.

During winters, the railways suffers huge losses because of delays in trains and lack of visibility. Every year, railways notify the steps taken by them to avoid delays of the trains:

Northern Railway and North Central Railway have implemented a modified automatic signalling system that limits the number of trains between two stations. This increases the level of safety when the trains are operating in automatic block signalling sections.

On the signal sighting boards, illuminating paints, and strips have been installed.

In fog-affected parts, loco pilots are issued the Fog PASS Gadget, a hand-held GPS-based portable device. This helps them operate the train in foggy weather conditions. This device is not fixed on a locomotive as such.

Any landmark that enters the geo-fence range triggers an audiovisual alarm. The device is stored with the locations of the stations, warning signs, and level crossing gates among others. It is carried by the locomotive pilots and shows the train’s speed as well as the distance and time needed to reach landmarks.

