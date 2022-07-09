Indian Railways Cancels These Trains in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra

The movement of many trains of the North Eastern Railway will be affected due to the work of commissioning the third line at the Singhpur station of the Burhar-Shahdol section of Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway.

According to the spokesperson of the North Eastern Railway, due to the interlocking work being carried out for the commissioning work of the third line at Singhpur station on the Budhar-Shadol railway section that is located on the Bilaspur division of the South-East Central Railway, the following trains will be cancelled.

15231 Barauni-Gondia Express will remain cancelled from July 21 to 23.

15232 Gondia-Barauni Express will remain cancelled from 22nd to 24th July.

Earlier, the North Eastern Railway decided to cancel the Durg-Nautanwa Express and Barauni Gondia Express in both directions due to the commissioning work of the third line at Budhar station of the Amlai-Burhar section.

18201 Durg-Nautanwa Express will remain cancelled on 08th, 13th, 15th and 20th July 2022.

18202 Nautanwa-Durg Express will remain cancelled on 10th, 15th, 17th and 22nd July 2022.

In recent news, the preparations for the month-long Shravani Mela, which is scheduled to start on July 14, are in full swing in Bihar. The Indian Railways has taken all the steps to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the devotees during that period.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, spokesperson of North Western Railways, the Ajmer-Bhagalpur-Ajmer Weekly express will halt at the Sultanganj station for the convenience of the passengers. This decision has been made in light of the high passenger traffic during the Shravani Mela.

The train will arrive at Sultanganj station at 1:31 PM, depart at 1:33 PM and will stop from July 14 to August 12.

